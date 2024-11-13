BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.70. 9,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,474. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.59. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11.

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

