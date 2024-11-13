BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.32. 40,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,443. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $11.74.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

