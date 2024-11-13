BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MVT traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.07. 13,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,486. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.03. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $11.97.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

