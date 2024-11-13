BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MUJ traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.73. 52,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,454. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $12.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.64.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

