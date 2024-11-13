BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLEGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BLE traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.85. 12,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,839. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $11.41.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

