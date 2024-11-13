BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $11.55. 66,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,331. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average of $11.60. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

