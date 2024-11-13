BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (MUI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on December 2nd

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MUI remained flat at $12.42 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,163,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,947. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.35. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $12.83.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

