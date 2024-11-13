BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Price Performance

MUA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.32. 28,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,806. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.71. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $12.69.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

