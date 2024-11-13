BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BIT)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1237 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.80. 118,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,744. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.88.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.