BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
BlackRock Income Trust Trading Down 0.5 %
BKT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.77. 44,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,656. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.04. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $12.67.
About BlackRock Income Trust
