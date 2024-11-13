BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock Income Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

BKT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.77. 44,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,656. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.04. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $12.67.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.