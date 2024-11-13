BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (ECAT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.31 on November 29th

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECATGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.305 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE:ECAT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,479. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.36. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

