BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (ECAT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.31 on November 29th

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.305 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ECAT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,479. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.36. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14.

Get BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.