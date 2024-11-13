BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BOE)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Performance
BOE traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $11.20. 56,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,917. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.83. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47.
About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust
