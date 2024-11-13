BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BOE)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Performance

BOE traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $11.20. 56,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,917. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.83. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

(Get Free Report)

See Also

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.