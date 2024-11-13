BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0987 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,552. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $11.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.91.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

