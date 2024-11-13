BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0839 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BTZ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.93. The stock had a trading volume of 119,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,386. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.81. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $11.30.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

