BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HYT)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
HYT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.91. 293,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,110. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $10.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83.
About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund
