Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.17. 8,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,141. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.81. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Company Profile

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust is an close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Blackrock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in n investment grade municipal securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P and Fitch or Baa3 or above by Moody's.

