Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Issues Earnings Results

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

NASDAQ BIOX traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.15. 372,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,800. The company has a market capitalization of $449.38 million, a P/E ratio of 360.68 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $14.05.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BIOX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

