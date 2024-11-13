Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Given New $9.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $10.00 to $9.50 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.75% from the company’s current price.

BIOX has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bioceres Crop Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions stock opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $14.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $418.25 million, a PE ratio of 166.38 and a beta of 0.49.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.23). Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bioceres Crop Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOX. Fourth Sail Capital LP boosted its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 61.6% in the third quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 3,171,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,277 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 19.9% in the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 280,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 46,647 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter valued at $472,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the second quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

