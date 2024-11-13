bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) Short Interest Update

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 271,400 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the October 15th total of 447,500 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 115,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On bioAffinity Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in bioAffinity Technologies stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of bioAffinity Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on bioAffinity Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

bioAffinity Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BIAF remained flat at $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,749. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1.98. bioAffinity Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.15.

bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter. bioAffinity Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.06% and a negative net margin of 120.76%.

About bioAffinity Technologies

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

