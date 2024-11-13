B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) EVP Andrew D. Vogel Buys 7,500 Shares

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) EVP Andrew D. Vogel acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $47,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,727.04. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

B&G Foods Price Performance

Shares of BGS stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $6.29. 2,127,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,765. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average of $8.68.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.82 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of B&G Foods

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.08%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently -223.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 23.5% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 710,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after buying an additional 134,937 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $958,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 36.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 16.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 3.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BGS. Evercore ISI cut their price target on B&G Foods from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

