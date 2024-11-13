Berry Co. (BRY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the energy company on Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Berry has raised its dividend by an average of 51.8% annually over the last three years. Berry has a payout ratio of 21.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Berry to earn $0.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

Berry Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $333.15 million, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.20. Berry has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $8.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $259.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.67 million. Berry had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.50%. Berry’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Berry will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Berry news, CEO Fernando Araujo sold 33,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $211,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,939.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Berry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

