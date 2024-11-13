Bernard A. Harris, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) Director Bernard A. Harris, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $185,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,681.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance
USPH stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,794. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.59, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.25. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.18 and a 1 year high of $113.63.
U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $167.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.34 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.
U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on USPH shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.
Get Our Latest Research Report on U.S. Physical Therapy
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth $30,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2,808.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1,291.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000.
U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. Physical Therapy
- What is a support level?
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.