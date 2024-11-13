Berenberg Bank Has Lowered Expectations for Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Stock Price

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,925 ($37.64) to GBX 2,830 ($36.42) in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a GBX 5.10 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 0.24%. Oxford Instruments’s payout ratio is 2,441.86%.
Oxford Instruments plc provide scientific technology products and services for academic and commercial organizations worldwide. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and Raman microscopy; deposition tools comprising plasma enhanced chemical vapour deposition, chemical vapour deposition, inductively coupled plasma chemical vapour deposition, atomic layer deposition, and ion beam deposition systems; and etch tools, including inductively coupled plasma etching, reactive ion etching, deep silicon etching, atomic layer etching, and ion beam etching systems.
