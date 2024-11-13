Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Blink Charging from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Blink Charging from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.79.

NASDAQ BLNK opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $180.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.49. Blink Charging has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $4.66.

In other Blink Charging news, Director Kristina A. Peterson sold 24,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $43,338.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blink Charging news, Director Jack Levine bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,720.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kristina A. Peterson sold 24,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $43,338.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLNK. BCGM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 44.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

