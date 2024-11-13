Barrington Research Predicts Franklin Covey Q1 Earnings

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franklin Covey in a report issued on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franklin Covey’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 33.12%. The business had revenue of $84.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.38 million.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FC

Franklin Covey Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:FC opened at $39.66 on Monday. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $44.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day moving average is $39.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.15 million, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Covey

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.