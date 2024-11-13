Barrington Research Expects Stronger Earnings for Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research boosted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Surmodics in a research note issued on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Surmodics’ current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share.

Get Surmodics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Surmodics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Surmodics stock opened at $38.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.04. Surmodics has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.44.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.14. Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $33.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRDX. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 29.9% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surmodics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Surmodics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,430,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Surmodics by 107,100.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Surmodics by 6.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 27,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About Surmodics

(Get Free Report)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.