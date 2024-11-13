Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Purchased by Saturna Capital Corp

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,561 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Saturna Capital Corp’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 685,876 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $11,413,000 after purchasing an additional 59,456 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,268,534 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $37,754,000 after buying an additional 151,458 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 24,121 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 58,820,050 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $978,766,000 after acquiring an additional 14,138,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Barrick Gold stock opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.56. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $21.35.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.50 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group lowered Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Barrick Gold

About Barrick Gold

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.