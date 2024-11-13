Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Holdings Lifted by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,422 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCS stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $13.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,218,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,423,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.41. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCS. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Barclays in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

