Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Stock Price

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RKT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rocket Companies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.48.

NYSE RKT traded down $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.92. 4,822,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,851,002. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $21.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 13.18 and a quick ratio of 13.18.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 85.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 14,340 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 7.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,971,000 after acquiring an additional 72,308 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 324.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 51,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 38.3% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 24,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

