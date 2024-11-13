Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$75.74 and last traded at C$75.67, with a volume of 325687 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$75.05.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BNS. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$74.00 to C$72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. CIBC upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$69.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$71.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$66.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported C$1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.63. The firm had revenue of C$8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.50 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.1286267 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 74.26%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

