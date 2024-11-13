Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

SAN opened at $4.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.89. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

