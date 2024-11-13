Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 13,544 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,544 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $9,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SUI. Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 44.4% in the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 12,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 150,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,296,000 after buying an additional 95,303 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2,111.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 16.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 32,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 12.3% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sun Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Sun Communities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $124.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 66.76, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.16 and its 200 day moving average is $126.95. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.98 and a 52 week high of $147.83.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $939.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.41 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.15%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.