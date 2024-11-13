Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $109.02 Million Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,273,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 244,911 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $109,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 246.9% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE:CP opened at $76.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.07 and its 200-day moving average is $80.77. The company has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $69.08 and a 52-week high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.68.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

