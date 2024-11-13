Baillie Gifford & Co. Grows Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 875,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $14,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGNY. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 9.6% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Progyny by 1.1% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 70,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Progyny by 4.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $42.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Progyny from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities cut Progyny from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Progyny from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on Progyny from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PGNY

Progyny Company Profile

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.