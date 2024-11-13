Baillie Gifford & Co. Decreases Stock Position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,493,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,659 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $19,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in Burford Capital by 7.9% during the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 27.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Burford Capital by 5.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 42,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Burford Capital by 6.0% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 74,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its position in Burford Capital by 26.5% during the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 26,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Burford Capital in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Burford Capital Trading Down 2.9 %

BUR stock opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. Burford Capital Limited has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $16.77. The company has a current ratio of 11.01, a quick ratio of 11.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.66.

Burford Capital Profile

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

