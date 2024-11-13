Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 388,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,107 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $42,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7,992.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,067,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,300,000 after buying an additional 1,054,461 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,611,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,810,000 after acquiring an additional 220,105 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 451,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,032,000 after purchasing an additional 196,565 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at about $20,938,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,328.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 162,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after purchasing an additional 150,665 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TROW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down previously from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.55.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.1 %

TROW opened at $118.07 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.40 and a 12-month high of $122.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.27%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,831.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

