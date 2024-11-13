B. Riley Has Positive Estimate for Geron FY2026 Earnings

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2026 EPS estimates for Geron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Geron’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share.

Get Geron alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Geron to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.05.

Geron Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of GERN opened at $3.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32. Geron has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.52.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.97 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 682.48% and a negative return on equity of 67.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Geron by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 115,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Geron by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 30,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Geron by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Geron by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Geron by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.