Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.96 and last traded at $52.60, with a volume of 515375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $56.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.22.

Avidity Biosciences Trading Up 11.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.14. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.66% and a negative net margin of 2,772.45%. The business had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 million. Equities analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avidity Biosciences

In related news, insider Teresa Mccarthy sold 13,153 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $578,732.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,018 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,792. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Teresa Mccarthy sold 13,153 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $578,732.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,018 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,792. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $228,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,175.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,543 shares of company stock worth $5,782,042. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 566.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 217.8% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 25.9% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

