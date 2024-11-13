Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,900 shares, a decline of 65.4% from the October 15th total of 352,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 433,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Auxly Cannabis Group Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CBWTF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. 548,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,039. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03. Auxly Cannabis Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.20.
Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile
