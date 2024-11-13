Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,900 shares, a decline of 65.4% from the October 15th total of 352,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 433,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Auxly Cannabis Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBWTF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. 548,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,039. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03. Auxly Cannabis Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Auxly Cannabis Group alerts:

Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. The company offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, infused pre-rolls, pre-rolled, vape pens, milled and dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, and topicals under the KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, Foray, and Parcel brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.