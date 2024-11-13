Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Increases Dividend to $0.70 Per Share

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

Autoliv has increased its dividend by an average of 62.5% per year over the last three years. Autoliv has a dividend payout ratio of 27.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Autoliv to earn $10.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

Autoliv stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.80. The company had a trading volume of 735,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,342. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $89.51 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.21.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Autoliv will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALV. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.77.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

