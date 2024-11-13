Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Director Jeffrey Allen Bailey Sells 4,557 Shares of Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) Director Jeffrey Allen Bailey sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $38,415.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,591.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.87 and a beta of 1.45. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AUPH. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.