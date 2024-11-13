Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CAO Gene Liu Sells 785 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CAO Gene Liu sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,905,120. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Thursday, November 7th, Gene Liu sold 445 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $102,350.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Gene Liu sold 1,024 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $230,860.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $245.28 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $135.29 and a twelve month high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.17 and a 200-day moving average of $172.59.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $469,803,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,141,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,847,000 after purchasing an additional 904,138 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,072,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth approximately $57,149,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,307,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TEAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Atlassian from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.16.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

