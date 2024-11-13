Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at JMP Securities

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $45.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ATLC. StockNews.com upgraded Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Atlanticus from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Shares of Atlanticus stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $45.00. 15,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,746. Atlanticus has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $45.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $663.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average is $31.96.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Atlanticus had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $351.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.64 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlanticus will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,151.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,151.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,500 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $78,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,339.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATLC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 393.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

