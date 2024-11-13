ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a drop of 60.6% from the October 15th total of 47,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ATIF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATIF opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of -0.36. ATIF has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $1.50.

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Limited operates as a business consulting company in Hong Kong, the United States, and Mexico. It offers financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company primarily focuses on helping clients going public on the national stock exchanges and OTC markets in the United States.

