Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.00 EPS

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.00, Briefing.com reports. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 61.17%. The company had revenue of $269.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.
AGO stock opened at $91.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.10. Assured Guaranty has a 1 year low of $64.59 and a 1 year high of $96.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.41.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.08%.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AGO shares. StockNews.com lowered Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Assured Guaranty from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.
Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.
