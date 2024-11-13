ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.33 and last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 438929 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of ASP Isotopes in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of ASP Isotopes in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on ASP Isotopes from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

ASP Isotopes Trading Down 3.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $567.17 million, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 3.88.

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that ASP Isotopes Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ASP Isotopes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASP Isotopes by 479.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 844,705 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes by 477.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 69,176 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank raised its holdings in shares of ASP Isotopes by 197.0% in the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes during the second quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASP Isotopes Company Profile

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

