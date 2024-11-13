Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 72.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial River Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 87,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY stock opened at $138.15 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.65 and a 1 year high of $139.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.15.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

