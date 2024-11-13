Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 2,417 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 559.7% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 58,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 49,869 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CSX by 20.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 467,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,139,000 after buying an additional 80,423 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 3.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,095,000 after buying an additional 77,488 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of CSX by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 597,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,146,000 after acquiring an additional 23,938 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.72.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.84. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $30.30 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

