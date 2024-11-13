Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at $8,398,843.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,480.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,947 shares of company stock worth $4,968,674 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Maxim Group downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ GILD opened at $94.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $98.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.37. The stock has a market cap of $117.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1,078.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.17.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.44. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,422.22%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

