Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Invests $75,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.5% in the third quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Citigroup by 7.1% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.06.
Citigroup Trading Down 1.1 %
NYSE:C opened at $69.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $70.20.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Citigroup Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.93%.
Citigroup Company Profile
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Citigroup
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.